How To Wear Sickness Masks Without Fogging Up Your Glasses

If you wear glasses like I sometimes do, you’d know that sickness masks fog them up right quick. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has tips on how to avoid that.
The non-fog fix is easy. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, there are two ways to prevent fogging up: One is to simply fold the top fourth of the mask before wearing it. The second way, if you don’t want to sacrifice mask size, is to put a tissue at the top of the mask over the bridge of your nose.
Both are supposed to keep your glasses fogged-up free! The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department issued these tips back in late December for cold and allergy prevention.
The most important news you’ll read in Asia today.
How to wear a surgical mask ???? without fogging up your glasses.
Just a little fold up and a press in. Via The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department https://t.co/ocLyG8A2LD
— Jake Adelstein/中本哲史 (@jakeadelstein) February 6, 2020
The first 26-seconds of the clip below have an easy walkthrough:
Whether it’s trying to avoid a seasonal cold, dealing with pollen allergies or trying to protect oneself from the latest pandemic, you’ll probably be wearing a sickness mask at one point or another—especially right now in Asia.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink