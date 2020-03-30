Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Resident Evil 3 In Australia

Internal EB Games Note Pledges To Pay Staff If Shut Down, But Can't Promise For How Long

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Will Ship Early To Australia

I'm Haunted By The Eyes Of The New Michael Keaton Batman Figure

Photo: S.H. Figuarts

Despite fan protests and being encased within a costume without a movable neck, Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman is fondly remembered as one of the Dark Knight’s best big-screen adventures. Those eyes, though. Damn those eyes.

Thanks to that non-moving neck, the movie and its first sequel are filled with shots of Keaton’s large, emotive eyes from weird angles, with plenty of bright white and extra bloodshot red corners. The new S.H. Figuarts Batman figure from Tamashi Nations, due out in October wherever premium action figures are sold, captures those eerie orbs perfectly.

Here is a still from the movie.

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Look at all of that eyeball. It’s frightening, which is the whole point of Batman, I suppose. Good work, Warner Bros. And good work S.H. Figuarts, mirroring that disconcerting expression in a six-inch action figure.

My god. (Photo: S.H. Figuarts)

We did not have Batman figures like this when I was a kid, which is ok, because I didn’t have $US72 ($117) to spend on a fancy figure with two different expressions, nine extra hands, a batarang, two shurikens, a grappling gun, and metal supports to make its cloth cape posable.

Photo: S.H. Figuarts

I am much older now, but I am now sure I will pick up the Batman 1989 figure when it arrives this fall. As glorious as Michael Keaton’s caped crusader is, I’m not sure I can handle the nightmares.

Perfect. (Photo: S.H. Figuarts)

Batman Continues

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

asus au bugs feature monitors

Gamer Discovers Dead Bug In Monitor, Goes Through Hell To Get It Fixed

Picture this. You're looking forward to your favourite release of the year, a new DOOM. And you've got a fancy $1000 monitor to play it on. There's just one small problem. One day, you wake up and discover a bug has somehow carked it in your screen. No problem: the monitor's well under warranty. So everything should be OK, right?
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles