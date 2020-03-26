In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, People Are Decorating Excellent Rooms

Not only are people crafting wonderful outfits in the latest Animal Crossing, but they are also decorating interesting and wonderful rooms.
Of course, room decoration isn’t new to the Animal Crossing games. But the release of New Horizons has sparked players’ creativity, resulting in an array of living spaces. Let’s take a look!
Quarantine Day 4: I stayed up until 3am making BTS's entire discography into wall art in my animal crossing room pic.twitter.com/seeOfIM0lC
— brit ⁷ #LOONA1STWIN (@yoongiphd) March 23, 2020
room details!! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ZZS1Kc7mos
— ʚ ᕱ⑅ᕱ ɞ (@milkubabie) March 23, 2020
I got tired of fishing last night so I made myself a ffxv room ajshdg this game is too powerful #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/fUWaYzIe3k
— Shei ???? @ acnh???? (@kurumizi) March 22, 2020
ばぶばぶハウスルームツアー ????????♡
✔︎アンティークなお部屋
✔︎ユニットバスルーム#あつまれどうぶつの森#マイデザイン pic.twitter.com/LZ2Dfg7CV6
— ????????????????????????ℴ (@babymsrr) March 24, 2020
First attempt at a Twin Peaks room. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/LhjmiiaysG
— ???????????????? ???????????????????????? (@JohnStuart) March 22, 2020
あつ森でも
「お前たちの平成って醜くないか」#どうぶつの森 #あつまれどうぶつの森 #あつ森#マイデザイン#仮面ライダー pic.twitter.com/doMd1Xx3IO
— ハクイはかせ (@niji_otk) March 21, 2020
my room is taking shape!! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/0wYAsSmWTY
— Simone de Rochefort (@doomquasar) March 23, 2020
Got my own CIA room #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/bhnc6Yxbpg
— ????Luxx???? (@LuxxArt) March 23, 2020
i paid off 200k bells of debt for the most important room i will ever create #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/h5teWJryXk
— syl・blathers appreciation hours (@soups_noodle) March 23, 2020
Very happy with how my Persona 5 room turned out! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/3J4qwDiLpv
— Tony (@tonykartu612) March 23, 2020
Good lord what is happening in there!? pic.twitter.com/TIrhapel6k
— Lucbomber???? (@The_Lucbomber) March 24, 2020
My room is a work in progress but I love it so far ???? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/5L0JhESBFj
— QuarantineJade (@QuarterJade) March 23, 2020
DINER
#どうぶつの森 #マイデザイン pic.twitter.com/FTm1rqHgXq
— 五十路セブンイレイヤー (@limil25) March 24, 2020
The only acceptable use for my second room in #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/21KDTtBicm
— Nathan Nye (@nathan_nye) March 24, 2020
In case you missed it, be sure to read Kotaku’s review of Animal Crossing: New Horizons right here.
