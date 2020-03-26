In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, People Are Decorating Excellent Rooms

Not only are people crafting wonderful outfits in the latest Animal Crossing, but they are also decorating interesting and wonderful rooms.

Of course, room decoration isn’t new to the Animal Crossing games. But the release of New Horizons has sparked players’ creativity, resulting in an array of living spaces. Let’s take a look!

Quarantine Day 4: I stayed up until 3am making BTS's entire discography into wall art in my animal crossing room pic.twitter.com/seeOfIM0lC — brit ⁷ #LOONA1STWIN (@yoongiphd) March 23, 2020

I got tired of fishing last night so I made myself a ffxv room ajshdg this game is too powerful #animalcrossing pic.twitter.com/fUWaYzIe3k — Shei ???? @ acnh???? (@kurumizi) March 22, 2020

i paid off 200k bells of debt for the most important room i will ever create #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/h5teWJryXk — syl・blathers appreciation hours (@soups_noodle) March 23, 2020

Good lord what is happening in there!? pic.twitter.com/TIrhapel6k — Lucbomber???? (@The_Lucbomber) March 24, 2020

My room is a work in progress but I love it so far ???? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/5L0JhESBFj — QuarantineJade (@QuarterJade) March 23, 2020

The only acceptable use for my second room in #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/21KDTtBicm — Nathan Nye (@nathan_nye) March 24, 2020

