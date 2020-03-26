In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, People Are Decorating Excellent Rooms

In Defence of Persona 5’s Ryuji

Not only are people crafting wonderful outfits in the latest Animal Crossing, but they are also decorating interesting and wonderful rooms.

Of course, room decoration isn’t new to the Animal Crossing games. But the release of New Horizons has sparked players’ creativity, resulting in an array of living spaces. Let’s take a look!

