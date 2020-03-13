Japanese Porn Company Makes 200 Movies Available For Free Due To Coronavirus Covid-19

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

Photo: Richard, enjoy my life!, CC BY-SA 2.0 - Trimmed,Photo: Creative Commons

Because of coronavirus concerns, “social distancing” has become the word of the day. Folks are at home. They might need something to do. Well, thanks to one Japanese adult video maker, they can watch adult videos for free.

As reported on Livedoor News, Japanese porn maker Soft on Demand has made around 200 videos available for free viewing on its website. The company is saying, this free campaign is “support for those at home on alert.” 

People still need to register on the SOD site, but once they do, they can pass the time as they wait out coronavirus covid-19 concerns this month by watching online porn for free. 

Couldn’t they already do that? Maybe! Really, though, it’s the thought that counts. 

Screenshot: SOD

But as of writing, many Twitter users are reporting that the Soft on Demand website has crashed and cannot be opened.

