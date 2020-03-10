Legendary Street Fighter Player Daigo Umehara Wins Uno Tournament

Screenshot: Game Impress Watch, Twitch
Daigo Umehara is one of the greatest Street Fighter players ever. But did you know that’s not his only game? Turns out he’s also very good at Uno. That’s right, Uno.
Here is in a Twitch Japan online invitational tournament called Twitch Streamer Battle: Uno. Sixteen players started out, and Umehara made it to the last round.
【BEAST】プロ格闘ゲーマー・ウノハラ氏 - UNO覇者(優勝賞金24万5000円) pic.twitter.com/CLLmfBUxl0
He certainly gets excited at the end—rightly so. As Game Watch Impress points out, the top place prize purse was 245,000 yen ($US2,350 ($3,563)).
Congrats to Daigo, the Uno beast!
