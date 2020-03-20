Life, And Seven-Year-Old Jurassic Park Mods, Find A Way

How Breath Of The Wild Helped Me Love Food Again

All the way back in 2013, a scrappy young writer by the name of Kirk Hamilton wrote about an ambitious Half-Life mod called Jurassic Life, which wanted to bring some aspects of Jurassic Park—namely the dinosaurs and Muldoon’s shotgun—to the Source Engine.

As you do with ambitious mod projects about ten minutes after hearing about them, you get on with your life and expect that at some point it’ll wash up on the shore of Uncompleted Mod Projectland.

And yet, no! At least not in this case, as Jurassic Life’s creators have announced “We have accomplished the impossible.. Jurassic Life finally can be played beginning to end.”

It’s not done, as testing still has to be completed, but it’s due for release at the end of the year once all the kinks are ironed out.

