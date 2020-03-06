Make-A-Wish Recipient Becomes First Amateur Player Added In NBA 2K20

Image: 2K

It's always cool when developers reach out to fans that aren't as fortunate as others, and 2K have done something very, very cool by make one Make-A-Wish recipient's dream come true.

15-year-old William Floyd was diagnosed with a rare disorder that leaves him with severe heart and muscle issues, leaving him unable to enjoy sports like most children. For his wish, he wanted to visit the 2K studios, since he's a big fan of the NBA 2K series.

So 2K went one further, and they invited Floyd into the mocap studios. After suiting him up, the developers recorded his moves, poses and more, and the 15-year-old is now the first non-athlete and amateur to be officially added to NBA 2K20 as a playable character.

Floyd appears in the game as a free agent for all teams in the quick game mode, and can be added to a player's team in MyCAREER and MyLEAGUE as well.

The developers even took the time to listen to Floyd's opinion on the series, which was nice. I imagine the developers would have had an absolute blast, too.