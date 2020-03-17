Persona 5 Taught Me How To Be A Friend

This Week In Games: DOOM's Animal Crossing

Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons In Australia

Marco Rubio Says Stop Spreading Rumours About Tekken Character Marshall Law

Photo: L: Drew Angerer (Getty); R: Bandai Namco

In this time of pandemic and national emergencies, disinformation is a serious problem. That’s why Marco Rubio, the senior United States senator from Florida, wants to make one thing clear during this ongoing crisis: You people need to shut up about Tekken character Marshall Law.

“Please stop spreading stupid rumours about marshall law. COMPLETELY FALSE,” Rubio wrote in a tweet this morning, pinky planted firmly on the Shift key to signal the gravity of the situation. “We will continue to see closings & restrictions on hours of non-essential businesses in certain cities & states. But that is NOT marshall law.”

Screenshot: Marco Rubio

Indeed it is not. Marshall Law, or just Law to his friends, is a Jeet Kune Do practitioner introduced to the Tekken series in its inaugural 1994 outing. He was heavily based on real-life martial artist Bruce Lee, but eventually became a mustachioed father figure after being replaced by his son Forest Law in 1997’s Tekken 3. (Rubio did not mention Forest in his tweet.)

I’m not quite sure what Marshall Law has to do with novel coronavirus strain covid-19. He’s not real, for starters, and I don’t remember seeing anyone start rumours about him online. Much of his time is spent training students at his personal dojo. Come to think of it, Law did start a fast food business called Marshall China in Tekken 4, so maybe that’s where Rubio got mixed up?

It’s also possible that the senator does not know how to spell “martial law.”

In any case, it’s important to look to our leaders for guidance in these troubling times.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au carmack id-software quake-2 tribute-thursday

The Quake 2 Campaign Was Seriously Underrated

The absence of a proper single-player campaign, if not a story, in Star Wars: Battlefront was making me nostalgic. After all, the Star Wars shooter games had great single-player levels -- and arguably decent stories, too. So I decided to return to something that was even more classic than the Star Wars games -- and had a single-player campaign that was just as much fun to run through.
au feature fortress-melbourne

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

2,700 square metres of real estate in Melbourne's CBD. Inside is a themed restaurant and bar for a few hundred people. Two dedicated PC gaming areas are connected, with arcade machines and a 200-seater esports grandstand. Attached to that is a second bar, full broadcast studio and an esports commentary pit. There's even a merch store. Welcome to Fortress Melbourne.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles