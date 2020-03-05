How To Play Long Video Games When You Have No Time

The Greatest Hayao Miyazaki Characters, Ranked

Senate Estimates Committee Breaks Down Over Anime Waifus

Masahiro Sakurai Says Your Health Takes Precedent After Fainting At Gym

Screenshot: Nintendo

Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has written about working out in his regular column in Weekly Famitsu. One reader sent in a question, asking Sakurai if he’s also careful about what he eats. After a recent, momentary blackout at the gym, it sounds like he needs to be and probably should be better hydrated and rested.

“Working out is a pain but sure is important,” Sakurai replied. “Health takes the most precedent over everything else,” Sakurai continued. The game creator added that because he has been restricting carbohydrates somewhat, he might have lost muscle mass.

“Thus, the other after day after going to the gym for the first time in a while, I blacked out in the bathing area, losing consciousness for a few seconds and consequently falling down.”

The water can get hot in the bathing or shower areas at gyms, so that might have caused him to become dizzy.

“This bad situation was the combination of being tired and dehydrated, and that’s very dangerous and something I need to be careful of...” Hopefully, he will! He needs to make sure he’s getting enough energy from his food while staying hydrated and rested.

Sakurai has been extremely open about his health, discussing the long hours he works, his shoulder pain and stomach problems. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime au fair-work-commission feature figures

Senate Estimates Committee Breaks Down Over Anime Waifus

A Senate Estimates committee broke down this week over the appropriateness of anime figurines in the workplace. The committee gathered to discuss the private figure collection of Fair Work Commission deputy president Gerard Boyce, which was removed from his office following complaints they were inappropriate.
evergreen feature howto parentaku

How To Play Long Video Games When You Have No Time

For a lot of gamers with demanding jobs, marriages and/or families, the excitement of reading good reviews for games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is tempered by the sinking realisation that they’ll never have time to play them. How do you make time for a 60+ hour game when you have a busy life?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles