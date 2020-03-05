Image: Electronic Arts
Maverick, one of EA’s Star Wars projects, has apparently leaked onto the PlayStation Network. Kotaku can confirm that this is EA Motive’s “smaller, more unusual project” we previously reported on in February.
Maverick, one of EA’s Star Wars projects, has apparently leaked onto the PlayStation Network. Kotaku can confirm that this is EA Motive’s “smaller, more unusual project” we previously reported on in February.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink