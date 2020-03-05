Watch The Classification Board's Director Very Patiently Explaining Anime In Senate Estimates

Image: Electronic Arts

Maverick, one of EA’s Star Wars projects, has apparently leaked onto the PlayStation Network. Kotaku can confirm that this is EA Motive’s “smaller, more unusual project” we previously reported on in February.

