Never Running From A Real Fight

Paul Medalla is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator from the Philippines.
You can see more of Paul’s stuff at his Instagram and ArtStation pages.
I really liked @quiccs' origin story that he shared from the recent @graphikamanila. I found it inspiring and hope I can achieve even a fraction of the success he continues to have. Until then, here's a tribute to his Bulletpunk creation, @teq63. #art #quiccs #bulletpunk #sketch #lineart #hiphop #techwear #fashion #anime #manga #cyberpunk #illustration #clipstudiopaintpro
Happy birthday to the Strongest Woman in the world, Chun Li! Here's an alt version of my previous drawing of her. This'll be the one I'll use for my sketchbook I plan to publish down the line this year. #art #fanart #chunli #streetfighter #sfv #videogames #ps4 #illustration #anime #manga #capcom
