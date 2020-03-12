New Witcher Game Will Start Development After Cyberpunk 2077

Image: Barkar B (Flickr)

A new Witcher game will begin development right after work finishes on Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński told journalists in a recent meeting. He revealed that it would be a single player game based in the Witcher world, but it would not be The Witcher 4.

The meeting was first reported by Eurogamer Poland which detailed the preliminary plans for the upcoming title.

Kiciński made clear in the meeting that Cyberpunk 2077 was the current priority for developer CD Projekt, with development set to begin on the newly announced Witcher project once all work on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 is completed.

Kiciński emphasised to journalists that the game will not be called The Witcher 4, but will be embedded within the universe of the original game trilogy. The new title will be handled by the smallest team within CD Projekt, suggesting the game won't have the same scale as mainline Witcher titles.

During this development period, two larger teams will still be working on additions to Cyberpunk 2077 like its network mode.

Both the Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises remain high priorities for CD Projekt, with Kiciński confirming that all future titles in development would be set within these two worlds.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on September 20 this year. Expect to hear more news about the next Witcher title some time after Cyberpunk's release.