With E3 Cancelled, Indie Developers Are Facing An Increasingly Difficult Year

What Someone Who Spent 1800 Hours In The Witcher 3 Actually Did

Nioh 2: The Kotaku Review

New Witcher Game Will Start Development After Cyberpunk 2077

new witcher gameImage: Barkar B (Flickr)

A new Witcher game will begin development right after work finishes on Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński told journalists in a recent meeting. He revealed that it would be a single player game based in the Witcher world, but it would not be The Witcher 4.

The meeting was first reported by Eurogamer Poland which detailed the preliminary plans for the upcoming title.

Kiciński made clear in the meeting that Cyberpunk 2077 was the current priority for developer CD Projekt, with development set to begin on the newly announced Witcher project once all work on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 is completed.

Kiciński emphasised to journalists that the game will not be called The Witcher 4, but will be embedded within the universe of the original game trilogy. The new title will be handled by the smallest team within CD Projekt, suggesting the game won't have the same scale as mainline Witcher titles.

During this development period, two larger teams will still be working on additions to Cyberpunk 2077 like its network mode.

Both the Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises remain high priorities for CD Projekt, with Kiciński confirming that all future titles in development would be set within these two worlds.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on September 20 this year. Expect to hear more news about the next Witcher title some time after Cyberpunk's release.

What Someone Who Spent 1800 Hours In The Witcher 3 Actually Did

The Witcher 3 is a sprawling single-player RPG with so much to do it can be overwhelming. The game world is huge. Points of interest litter the map. Dialogue trees mean you can play through pivotal scenes in different ways. I can think of far worse games to be stuck on a desert island with for the rest of my life. Still, I can't imagine spending over 1800 hours in the game like Bruno Printz-Påhlson has.

Read more

Comments

  • AngoraFish @angorafish

    Witcher Clicker Heroes for iOS. You heard it here first.

    3
  • Transientmind @transientmind

    Until I read it was going to be a smaller team and smaller scale, it got me hopeful that we might've seen something like an expanded Witcher game, starring a sorceress protagonist.

    Now... oh well. Thronebreaker was OK. I wonder what else they could do...

    0
  • anderi @anderi

    Please be about Ciri and her travels! Please be about Ciri and her travels!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2002 compete counter-strike duct-tape lan

18 Years Later, Here's Why A Gamer Was Duct-Taped To A Ceiling

Few photos from the forum ages of online gaming live in greater infamy than one of what appears to be a human duct taped to the ceiling of a dimly lit basement, his arms reaching out to lightly graze the keys of a Dell mechanical keyboard. Many have laid claim to this image. "I was there," they say. "It was me, I took this photo," others declared. We reached out to those people -- most didn't respond or couldn't provide proof. But one thread surfaced: A group of small-town gamers who hauled computers to each other's houses to play, among other games, Counter-Strike.
age-of-empires age-of-empires-2 atlantis-search-for-the-journal au battlefield-2 battlefield-vietnam cd-roms cereal chex-quest cricket-96 feature moto-racer-3 need-for-speed-underground rollercoaster-tycoon

The Best Free Games With Food

One of the best things about the CD-ROM era was that it was a great promotional tool. And the best kind of promotions were free games. Specifically: free games with food.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles