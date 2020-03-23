Nike Made More PlayStation Shoes, But You Can't Buy These Ones

This Week In Games: Half-Life Returns

Nike’s recent PlayStation collabs have been some of the most successful video game tie-ins of the last decade, from the classic AF1 to the more recent PG2. This next sneaker, though, won’t be available to buy.

These Air Max 90s are limited to just 50 pairs, and will go to winners of an in-game sweepstakes in MLB The Show 20. Maybe this is a first-party farewell gesture from Nike, since that series will be branching out onto Xbox and Nintendo platforms in the near future despite being made by a Sony studio.

Anyway, the mismatched colour scheme won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but the little PlayStation logo dubraes are pretty nice.

