Not Great, Not Terrible

Few photos from the forum ages of online gaming live in greater infamy than one of what appears to be a human duct taped to the ceiling of a dimly lit basement, his arms reaching out to lightly graze the keys of a Dell mechanical keyboard.
Many have laid claim to this image. "I was there," they say. "It was me, I took this photo," others declared. We reached out to those people -- most didn't respond or couldn't provide proof. But one thread surfaced: A group of small-town gamers who hauled computers to each other's houses to play, among other games, Counter-Strike.
One of the best things about the CD-ROM era was that it was a great promotional tool. And the best kind of promotions were free games.
Specifically: free games with food.
