Tips For Playing Doom: Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx: The Kotaku Review

How To Start Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Adventure

Of Course Half-Life: Alyx Lets You Draw Dicks

GIF: Joab Gilroy (Twitter)

So Half-Life: Alyx is a window into the future of VR games. But it's also a window that you can draw a lot of dicks on.

Australian game journalist and the former editor of GameArena, Joab Gilroy, was messing around with Half-Life: Alyx earlier this morning. But instead of just saving Alyx Vance's father from a horrible fate, Gilroy also showed off the kind of fun you can have in VR that you don't quite get in a normal game.

Like physically drawing a dick on a window.

There's more silly windows in the game as well, which Gilroy naturally took full opportunity of:

These kinds of interactions really highlight the difference with VR, and maybe something that VR hasn't really fully capitalised on outside of social spaces like VR Chat and Rec Room. Like Nathan wrote in his review, being in VR means you're responsible for all the actions. Physically reloading. Throwing objects at enemies. Slapping headcrabs away from your face. Dragging zombies around by the ankle. Manually putting ammo clips into your backpack.

That also means you can have fun moments that you wouldn't expect, or couldn't have. Dropping an ammo clip isn't a thing that happens in a normal shooter. And neither is drawing dumb figures on unsuspecting NPC guards.

Half-Life: Alyx: The Kotaku Review

Mere minutes into Half-Life: Alyx, I encountered a Strider. These behemoths cast ominous shadows on all who dare pass beneath them, their spindly legs and jagged haunches forming a silhouette of sheer threat. I gazed up at the Strider in awe. I could practically feel the wind buffet my face as it lumbered past the balcony I stood on. Then I raised both my hands high and flipped it off.

Read more

Now that everyone can see how good VR games can be, the question is: what comes next?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au deals fanatical

Here's Some DOS Classics For $3

With all the lockdowns and closures, it's hard to buy a coffee for $3 these days. So you might as well grab some remakes of the most wholesome PC games from the last two decades.
au backwards-compatibility playstation-5 ps5 sony

Sony Clarifies PS5 Backwards Compatibility, Says 'We Believe' Most PS4 Games 'Will Be Playable'

When Mark Cerny mentioned the top 100 games being tested on the PlayStation 5, it created an immediate sense of confusion. The chief architect had just mentioned legacy PS4 and PS4 Pro modes inside the next generation console, and despite the thousands of games available on Xbox One, here Cerny was talking about "almost all" of the top 100 PS4 titles. So Sony has tried to stem some of the disappointment from that, issuing an update to a blog post clarifying that "we believe that the overwhelming majority" of the PS4's catalogue "will be playable" on the PS5.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles