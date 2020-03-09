Ori And The Will Of The Wisps' Opening Is Beautiful

Image: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

This week was bad enough for pulling at the heartstrings, so I guess it's only right that I point out how heart achingly beautiful the opening of Ori and the Will of the Wisps is.

The story of Ori and the Blind Forest was sweet and beautiful enough - that's a natural byproduct of the game. But it's nothing compared to the little emotional rollercoaster in Will of the Wisps.

The original Ori game ended with Ori restoring light to the forest of Nibel and saving the egg of Kuro, the main antagonist of Ori and the Blind Forest. What hatches from that egg is an adorable little owl called Ku, and Ori and Ku immediately bond, with the two sleeping in the same nest at first.

And that's largely the prologue for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the backstory and initial growth of Ku as the owl tries to learn to fly. Ku doesn't have a full set of feathers, so the initial cuteness is quickly replaced with heartbreak and sadness.

The whole thing is incredibly adorable and, as far as openings go, super effective. I won't spoil the entire hook, but it's exceedingly well done.

The full embargo for Ori and the Will of the Wisps doesn't lift until tomorrow; we'll have a full review out then.