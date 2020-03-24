Our Favourite Cosplay From Japan Expo Thailand 2020

Tips For Playing Doom: Eternal

While cosplay cons are definitely not taking place anytime soon, Jan 31-Feb 2 saw Japan Expo Thailand take place, one of the biggest shows in all of Asia with over 500,000 fans coming through the gates over the weekend.

We’ve got coverage of the show thanks to a collaboration between local photographer and video editor Nathalang (who we’ve featured before here) and Mineralblu.

With cons the world over being suspended or just outright cancelled at the moment, this is one of the last cosplay galleries we’ll be running for the foreseeable future, with just PAX East 2020 to come.

As usual, where possible you’ll find each cosplayer’s social media handle watermarked on the image/video section below, along with the character they’re cosplaying as and the series it’s from.

