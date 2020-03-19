Overwatch's Newest Hero Is Echo, A Long-Awaited AI Robot

Image: Blizzard

Seven months after the release of its last new hero, Overwatch is finally getting a new one. Echo, who players have been salivating over ever since she made her cinematic debut in the trailer that introduced Ashe, will be playable “soon.”

Today, Blizzard posted a trailer officially introducing Echo, who is an “evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence.”

It recounts the dying thoughts of Dr. Liao, a scientist who helped create the Omnic robots and one of the founding members of the Overwatch organisation. She’s also Echo’s creator.

“So, this is it,” she says while dying in what appears to be an explosion. “Did I make the world a better place? ...And only Overwatch believed. You are my life’s work. You will be everything I dreamed. All I wanted, all I needed, was to help the world.”

Then Echo’s voice takes over.

“And so, she created me,” says Echo. “Her legacy. Her promise. Her echo.”

As of now, Blizzard has not revealed any details about how Echo will play, saying only that she’s coming “soon.”