Parked Out Front

For a lot of gamers with demanding jobs, marriages and/or families, the excitement of reading good reviews for games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is tempered by the sinking realisation that they’ll never have time to play them.
How do you make time for a 60+ hour game when you have a busy life?
MMOs have a relatively short shelf life. While a range of factors play into decisions to shut down these titles, the steep running costs and constant upkeep needed often mean that online games are shut down long before their time. Copyright law means that they can't easily be brought back, and fan efforts are frequently shut down.
From The Sims Online to The Matrix Online, we look back at all the best MMOs that died and why we loved them.
