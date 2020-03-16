The Quake 2 Campaign Was Seriously Underrated

The absence of a proper single-player campaign, if not a story, in Star Wars: Battlefront was making me nostalgic. After all, the Star Wars shooter games had great single-player levels — and arguably decent stories, too.
So I decided to return to something that was even more classic than the Star Wars games — and had a single-player campaign that was just as much fun to run through.
I was wavering on a while whether to run with the original Quake, Quake 2 or go through Quake 4's campaign, but I decided to pick the second in the series. It gets left by the wayside a little, which is a tad unfair: it's a good game for duelling, it's perhaps the most visually vibrant of the series and the campaign is more enjoyable and has plenty of shortcuts if you want to bunnyhop around.
I didn't make much use of those in this playthrough, but that allowed me to take more time answering questions from TAYbies.
I want to be clear here: when I say Quake 2 was underrated, I think it's a bit underrated when people today look back on the games of that era. Quake 2 got a ton of plaudits in 1997, although it quickly faded away after Unreal Tournament and Quake 3: Arena dropped two years later. And there were a ton of really, really good single-player FPS campaigns in the years after - Soldier of Fortune, the Project IGI games, Halo, and the biggest one of all, Deus Ex.
I think Quake 2 still holds up. It's a ton of fun and the rise of retro-centric shooters like Project Warlock, DUSK, AMID EVIL and Ion Fury are a reminder of how much fun those intricate single-player shooters could be. And thanks to the tireless work of modders and fan-made plugins and workarounds, Quake 2's graphics - even without going the ray-traced route, which is brutal to your frame rate even with an RTX 2080 Ti - still have a certain charm today.
This story has been updated since it was originally published.
Wow, I loved Abe's oddessey and stranger's wrath, didn't play any others if there were any. Loved doom but never enjoyed quake.
There's a sequel to Abe's Oddessey called Abe's Exoddus which is as good if not better than its predecessor. Then there's Munch's Oddessey which is probably not something you really need to play unless you're a huge fan of Oddworld Inhabitants.
They're (mostly) a damn sight better than Quake 2.Last edited 19/11/15 8:58 pm
Munch's Oddysee was quite good actually.
Yeah, I'm not saying they're bad. The original question was about games that just simply don't mesh with you, and that series never worked for me.