PlayStation 5 Versus Xbox Series X: The Tech Specs

If You're Going To Buy A PC, Do It Now

Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Release Date, Specs And All The Custom Tech

Razer Is Making Surgical Masks To Help Combat Covid-19

Image: Aooba, Amazon.com

Gaming hardware company Razer is getting into the medical supply business, pledging to manufacture and donate up to a million surgical masks to health authorities around the world to help combat the spread of covid-19.

In a Twitter thread posted earlier today Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said the company’s engineers and designers have been working around the clock over the past several days to repurpose a portion of its existing manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks. The company plans to reach out to medical authorities and governments in countries where Razer has a presence in order to prioritise support and mask distribution where needed most.

Hopefully, these efforts are seen as an example and other companies follow suit. Also, I hope the masks are black with green logos and LED lighting.

More From Razer

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate editors-picks feature nintendo-switch switch the-bests

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.
au doom feature

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person. This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles