Razer Is Making Surgical Masks To Help Combat Covid-19

Gaming hardware company Razer is getting into the medical supply business, pledging to manufacture and donate up to a million surgical masks to health authorities around the world to help combat the spread of covid-19.

In a Twitter thread posted earlier today Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said the company’s engineers and designers have been working around the clock over the past several days to repurpose a portion of its existing manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks. The company plans to reach out to medical authorities and governments in countries where Razer has a presence in order to prioritise support and mask distribution where needed most.

This emergency conversion of some of our lines and donation of masks is the first step of many that @Razer will take. We are committed to contributing our extra time, resources, effort and talent toward the fight against COVID-19. — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) March 19, 2020

Hopefully, these efforts are seen as an example and other companies follow suit. Also, I hope the masks are black with green logos and LED lighting.

