Riot's Next Game Is Valorant, A First-Person Shooter

Five Things I Loved About The Final Fantasy 7 Remake, And One I Didn't

3 Hours With Final Fantasy VII Remake: Thrilling, But Jarring

Riot's Next Game Is Valorant, A First-Person Shooter

Previously known solely as the League of Legends studio, Riot showed us last year that they’re now working on all kinds of new stuff. The first of which is Valorant, a team-based shooter.

We got a brief look at it in 2019, but here’s a full round of the game in action, captured with Riot devs playing internally:

The game’s website says Valorant will be 5v5 and pair gunplay with each character having special, unique powers, along with a very technical emphasis on lag and accuracy. Less scientifically, and with little to back this up aside from art style and the feel of it, the video is making me thinkthe planning for this was basically to land somewhere between Overwatch x Counter-Strike, which really, doesn’t sound like the worst idea.

It’ll be out this winter some form, according to the below tweet from the game’s official account. Whether that’s a full release or just widely-playable beta, we’re not sure yet.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

90s au feature humongous-entertainment nostalgia zoombinis

All The PC Games You've Forgotten From Your Childhood

The late 90s and early 2000s were a great time for PC games. With widespread adoption and the new affordability of home computers, games were able to reach mainstream audiences for the first time. It led to an 'edutainment' renaissance, and saw games entering school classrooms for the first time. From Bugdom to The Magic School Bus, we're taking a look back at all the games that shaped our childhoods.
au australia bakery-hill feature japan johnnie-walker lark suntory whisky

5 Whiskies To Get Started With

When I started taking an interest in whisky, I walked into my local Dan Murphys and stared at a wall of bottles for a good thirty minutes, looking for that one new bottle that was for me just right ... before going home (again) with a carton of beer. Without someone to guide you in the journey, buying that first bottle of whisky and discovering what you like can be an expensive process.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles