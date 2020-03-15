Room For One More?

Screenshot: @RedTillDie7, Twitter
This week on Snapshots, dead pirates, fancy flying, cool wings, some pretty flowers in Horizon: Zero Dawn, a glowing lightsaber and a really big whale.
The world needs more games like Wipeout. I want more hovercar racing games! More futuristic racing games in general. Remember Jet Moto? We don’t get a lot of these games anymore. Imagine a Jet Moto in 2021 on PS5. That would look amazing.
Driveclub (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @DrCaligari72, Twitter)
Wipeout: Omega Collection (Screenshot: @Philt43_Yewone, Twitter)
Watch Dogs 2 (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @svid_vp, Twitter)
The Order: 1886 (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)
Forza Horizon 4 (Screenshot: @1TrackSim, Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @rohzarn, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @RedTillDie7, Twitter)
The Free Willy prequel is going in a strange direction.
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink