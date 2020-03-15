Room For One More?

This week on Snapshots, dead pirates, fancy flying, cool wings, some pretty flowers in Horizon: Zero Dawn, a glowing lightsaber and a really big whale.

The world needs more games like Wipeout. I want more hovercar racing games! More futuristic racing games in general. Remember Jet Moto? We don’t get a lot of these games anymore. Imagine a Jet Moto in 2021 on PS5. That would look amazing.

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Screenshot: Robert Burrell, Email)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Screenshot: August Narducci, Email)

Wipeout: Omega Collection (Screenshot: @Philt43_Yewone, Twitter)

Watch Dogs 2 (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @svid_vp, Twitter)

The Order: 1886 (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)

Forza Horizon 4 (Screenshot: @1TrackSim, Twitter)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @rohzarn, Twitter)

The Free Willy prequel is going in a strange direction.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.