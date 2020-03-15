Room For One More?

Nioh 2: The Kotaku Review

Screenshot: @RedTillDie7, Twitter

This week on Snapshots, dead pirates, fancy flying, cool wings, some pretty flowers in Horizon: Zero Dawn, a glowing lightsaber and a really big whale.

The world needs more games like Wipeout. I want more hovercar racing games! More futuristic racing games in general. Remember Jet Moto? We don’t get a lot of these games anymore. Imagine a Jet Moto in 2021 on PS5. That would look amazing.

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Screenshot: Robert Burrell, Email)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Screenshot: August Narducci, Email)
Driveclub (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @DrCaligari72, Twitter)
Wipeout: Omega Collection (Screenshot: @Philt43_Yewone, Twitter)
Watch Dogs 2 (Screenshot: @catsandbolts, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @svid_vp, Twitter)
The Order: 1886 (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)
Forza Horizon 4 (Screenshot: @1TrackSim, Twitter)
Horizon: Zero Dawn (Screenshot: @rohzarn, Twitter)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Screenshot: @RedTillDie7, Twitter)

The Free Willy prequel is going in a strange direction.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

One Friday night last month, some artists at the video game studio Naughty Dog were working on their latest game when they heard a crash. A large metal pipe had fallen from above them and landed right next to their desks. If it had dropped a few feet closer, the consequences might have been dire. It was late, past 9 p.m., and the construction workers above had perhaps recklessly assumed that nobody was there. But at Naughty Dog, people were always there.
