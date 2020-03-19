Satirical Twitch Streamer Kaceytron Suspended For 'Insensitive' Coronavirus Joke

Image: Kaceytron

While Twitch has not explicitly stated that dark jokes about covid-19 are grounds for an indefinite stay in the site’s purple-barred slammer, it’s now spoken with its actions. Popular satirical streamer Kaceytron has been suspended after making such a joke last week.

Kaceytron (real name Kacey Caviness) was on an episode of reality show streamer Rajj Patel’s “Rajjchelor,” which is basically The Bachelor, but with streamers and sans destination getaways. Patel asked contestants, including Kaceytron, if they’d kiss that week’s Rajjchelor, YouTuber and streamer Quackity, even if he had the coronavirus.

“Yes,” replied Kaceytron, “and we would leave quarantine, and we would try to spread it as much as possible, because the world would be a better place without old and poor people.”

A couple other contestants laughed, and Patel said, “Oh my god, Kacey, what the fuck?”

The episode has since been deleted.

Twitch has suspended Kaceytron for “engaging in hateful conduct and threats of violence against a person or group of people,” according to an email Kaceytron posted. The email also notes that her suspension length is indefinite.

Kotaku reached out to Kaceytron and Twitch—the latter for more information about how it intends on handling coronavirus jokes and discussion of the virus in general—but did not receive responses from either as of this publishing.

On Twitter, Kaceytron expressed regret and acknowledged the comment was “insensitive.”

“I don’t condone hatred towards any person, and it was a poor reflection of my character,” she said. “I’m just trying to take this all in right now. I ask that my audience please remain calm and rational.”

Recommended Stories