Secret Bunkers And Mysterious Telephones Are Puzzling Warzone Players

Screenshot: Bunker Found East of Stadium

What, did you think Warzone wouldn’t have an Easter egg hunt buried in its gigantic map? Mysterious bunkers are making puzzle-loving players flex their brain cells in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s new battle royale.

Call of Duty’s new free-to-play battle royale launched on March 10 with cross-play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. And while Warzone does simplify a lot of elements within the genre to better fit Call of Duty, it’s actually pretty fun to play.

The massive Warzone map “Verdansk” hosts matches of 150 players on a battlefield made up of iconic map locations from the Modern Warfare series as well as brand-new locations. Players are already discovering that Verdansk contains some interesting secrets. There are several mystery bunkers tucked away on the map, and you can interact with them (by pressing the Square button on PS4) to enter a code into a keypad.

I interacted with a bunker that I found on the far east side of Verdansk, but I couldn’t choose a code to enter, and I was told “access denied.” Based off community posts on Reddit, this seems to be the same outcome for any of the bunkers being found on the map.

You can also interact with quite a few telephones and laptops scattered around in various buildings. The laptops ask for passwords, while the phones just give you dial tones.

It’s possible this is all a connected Easter egg that requires certain actions to be performed in a specific order, requiring a little more sleuth work on the community’s end. Or perhaps it’s merely a tease to get the community ramped up, and nothing will be triggered until the start of some upcoming in-game event.

If you want to do your own investigating, Activision has created an in-depth guide for Warzone. You can actually see all the points of interest on the map, and break everything down into zones and sectors. Each specific location has a brief description of the area, which might provide further clues to the mystery.

Each bunker appears to be showing as a “Classified” location, and one near the Junkyard has a redacted description that reads:

Φ/Λ: [[REDACTED]]. [[REDACTED]] trails by the edge of [[REDACTED]]. Two of the [[REDACTED]], and you can enter and explore (or hide in) the [[REDACTED]]. With the [[REDACTED]] you can use for protection when engaging [[REDACTED]] a mystery to [[REDACTED]]. [[REDACTED]] either side [[REDACTED]].

So, what’s behind those mysterious bunker doors? Are these going to be special weapon caches like the high-tier loot stashes in Apex Legends and Fortnite? Shortcuts to help us traverse the map faster?

Maybe this tease ends up being a flop, and the developers wait too long to pull the trigger on whatever they had planned. Or maybe there’s nothing behind the doors at all. I’m personally hoping that each bunker unleashes a horde of Cryptids, the creepy, alien-like creatures from Call of Duty: Ghosts’ “Extinction” mode.