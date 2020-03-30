SEGA's Corporate Structure, As Explained By Angry Shirtless Man

How Cory In The House DS Went From Bad, Forgotten Game To Hilarious Meme

Corporate transitions can be hard to understand. This shirtless Japanese dude doesn't make that any easier, but you've gotta appreciate the energy.

The ad was tweeted out by the official SEGA Twitter account this morning, with an extra warning that the volume is unnecessarily loud. But you have to love how much fun everyone involved had (half the video is the sound of people laughing in the background).

The company is about to celebrate their 60th birthday, so it's natural for a bit of transition to take place. The company's legendary mascot, Segata Sanshiro, is being replaced with Sanshiro's son.

So SEGA's doing just fine. And in these dark, uncertain times, at least a company is still out there being funny.

