Sharp Corners

A Senate Estimates committee broke down this week over the appropriateness of anime figurines in the workplace. The committee gathered to discuss the private figure collection of Fair Work Commission deputy president Gerard Boyce, which was removed from his office following complaints they were inappropriate.
For a lot of gamers with demanding jobs, marriages and/or families, the excitement of reading good reviews for games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is tempered by the sinking realisation that they’ll never have time to play them.
How do you make time for a 60+ hour game when you have a busy life?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink