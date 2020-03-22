Poor Pay, Abuse, And Harassment: How The World's Biggest Wizard School Lost Its Magic

I Restarted Animal Crossing: New Horizons For 2 Hours Because Peaches

All The New Anime On Netflix In April

'Shop Contest: Going To Hell, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to send some video game characters to Hell. None of you objected and did as you were told. Which is really messed up. Come on, folks. Don’t let me push you around like that. None of these game characters deserved to go to Hell. Well, maybe some of them...

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who has sent the goose to Hell. Good. That feels right.

I’ve been playing a lot of Doom Eternal since it came out and honestly, Hell doesn’t seem so bad. It’s just like living in a metal band’s album cover 24/7. No evil situation that tortures you based on your greatest fears or anxieties or a never-ending task that endlessly frustrates you. Nah, just lava, demons, and some sharp rocks. If you sneak a gun into Doom’s Hell you will probably be just fine.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Yoda’s Neglected Brother wins the award for “Worst Cannonball.”

Done With Kinja gets the award for “Best Tipo.”

Monoartan receives the award for “Most Creative Hell.”

Richardrae1 picks up the award for “Darkest Season Of Pokemon.”

Transmillion snags the award for “Disgusting.”

Bob The Rock should go to Hell.

EpicTacoSam wins the award for “Best Crossover. EVER.”

Mrichston nabs the award for “Best Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pitch.”

Villings gets the award for “Social Distancing, Arseholes!”

And finally, Badonkagronk wins the award for “Worst Thing Bowser Has Done.”

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-crossing-new-horizons feature switch tips

I Restarted Animal Crossing: New Horizons For 2 Hours Because Peaches

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, out today for the Switch, is a relaxing, slow-paced game in which you, over time, build up a thriving yet self-sufficient community of anthropomorphic animals. I wouldn’t know. I’ve started the game, but I haven’t actually played it yet.
college-of-wizardry dziobak feature larp

Poor Pay, Abuse, And Harassment: How The World's Biggest Wizard School Lost Its Magic

Cheyenne Rain had never been to wizard school. Or Poland, for that matter. But all that was about to change.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles