Some Players Are Adding Sexy Stuff To Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not a sexy game. But that hasn’t stopped the drawings of dicks and breasts, sexy custom outfits and more. All this is inevitable, I know!
Note: This article has NSFW content that some readers might find objectionable.
As Kotaku previously posted investigative report, if people can create dicks in a game, they will.
But first, know that in New Horizons, people are noticing that some of the preset islands have ponds that sure look penis-shaped.
THEY GAVE ME A PENIS SHAPED POND #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/hUMu3BQ0gz
Unintentional or not, there are already sexy times in New Horizons!
turns out that penis pond is actually cock-and-balls falls #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/npQ89bYO8r
Others are finding such bodies of water on other islands.
Went to a mystery island that had a penis lake.. that's it. At first I kept getting trash from penis lake... And then.. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/KmkqXBKwJW
Penis lake, huh?
Pls appreciate the pun (and es I know the word also means celery). Also. Penis Pond. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/itYcSxY15E
If you are given a penis waterfall that you don’t terraform yourself, you have only one choice: You must name it “Penis Falls.”
YOU CAN SAY PENIS. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/U8qiAaDtqh
This is very important.
Other players are being more proactive and taking advantage of the customisation tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to sexy-up the game, whether through terraforming or making things saucy in other ways.
毎日がハッピーになるライフハック #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Kr1mq2FZQH
Hot!
ドット絵でおっぱいを描いてるけどムズい...影とかどこを明るくすればとかわからん 絵描いて色塗り出来る人尊敬するわ #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/OX93iUp7d1
Making a bikini top.
Hentai hat is lucky hat you CANNOT change my mind #ACNH pic.twitter.com/8bjOliGKDA
A hentai hat.
もへじ兄貴のところにちんこ描いてきた #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/OlljiG0VuF
Of course, people are drawing dicks!
penis #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/HIh79BuWp9
And creating a room full of dicks.
It's called hentai and it's art#AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gwYanKT2QW
Hentai art.
2B from NieR: Automata. No butts tho, this is ～Nintendo～ #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NieR pic.twitter.com/bNOPCxD1bP
More accurate sexy character recreations.
#どうぶつの森
そろそろ他のやつつくろう...... pic.twitter.com/FpaRY9eXd3
Another bikini top sans bikini bottom.
now i have got my 6 packsto that i always wanted although my chest look like saggy boobs >_<" #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/klsKrCPEMa
Saggy boobs.
I love this feature #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/c9K6Z0BQsR
This was also inevitable.
#どうぶつの森
マミさんの魔法少女服完成
胸のドットに2時間ぐらいかかった…
かつてこんなに、おっぱいにこだわった
事があっただろうか・・。 pic.twitter.com/Lz2KsfGRRm
Creating curvy clothes.
エッチな資料見ながら漫画描く僕 #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/6f81gB7BgO
A custom-made porn mag.
エロいマイデザ作った！
ショーパンからはみ出す水着
島の貞操観念低い女の子(店しまってて薬買えない、、)
#どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Y8PEbWGjaF
A skimpy bikini.
ok but this penis sweater i made is chic as hell #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ZrzCRu6hD4
Penis fashion.
I made a boob hat #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/6WExsoCQfz
Boob hats.
私も毎日ハッピーライフです pic.twitter.com/SJP5bmgvTo
And more boobs.
Once again, this is further proof if you give people the tools, they’ll draw dicks and boobs and all sorts of stuff.
