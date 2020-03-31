The 12 Best Games For The Xbox One

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Will Ship Early To Australia

Resident Evil 3: The Kotaku Review

Some Players Are Adding Sexy Stuff To Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Screenshot: tailchana

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not a sexy game. But that hasn’t stopped the drawings of dicks and breasts, sexy custom outfits and more. All this is inevitable, I know!

Note: This article has NSFW content that some readers might find objectionable.

As Kotaku previously posted investigative report, if people can create dicks in a game, they will.

But first, know that in New Horizons, people are noticing that some of the preset islands have ponds that sure look penis-shaped.

Unintentional or not, there are already sexy times in New Horizons!

Others are finding such bodies of water on other islands.

Penis lake, huh?

If you are given a penis waterfall that you don’t terraform yourself, you have only one choice: You must name it “Penis Falls.”

This is very important.

Other players are being more proactive and taking advantage of the customisation tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to sexy-up the game, whether through terraforming or making things saucy in other ways.

Hot!

Making a bikini top.

A hentai hat.

Of course, people are drawing dicks!

And creating a room full of dicks.

Hentai art.

More accurate sexy character recreations.

Another bikini top sans bikini bottom.

Saggy boobs.

This was also inevitable.

Creating curvy clothes.

A custom-made porn mag.

A skimpy bikini.

Penis fashion.

Boob hats.

And more boobs.

Once again, this is further proof if you give people the tools, they’ll draw dicks and boobs and all sorts of stuff.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate feature microsoft the-bests xbox xbox-one

The 12 Best Games For The Xbox One

You’re heading to the store to get an Xbox One right now, and need to know which games to get. Or you’re at work or in school, daydreaming about what you want to play next. Or maybe you’re suiting up for a battle in the console war, cinching on your armour and trying to remember which games will best help you make the argument for Microsoft’s new console. We’re here to help.
asus au bugs feature monitors

Gamer Discovers Dead Bug In Monitor, Goes Through Hell To Get It Fixed

Picture this. You're looking forward to your favourite release of the year, a new DOOM. And you've got a fancy $1000 monitor to play it on. There's just one small problem. One day, you wake up and discover a bug has somehow carked it in your screen. No problem: the monitor's well under warranty. So everything should be OK, right?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles