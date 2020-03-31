Some Players Are Adding Sexy Stuff To Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not a sexy game. But that hasn’t stopped the drawings of dicks and breasts, sexy custom outfits and more. All this is inevitable, I know!

Note: This article has NSFW content that some readers might find objectionable.

As Kotaku previously posted investigative report, if people can create dicks in a game, they will.

But first, know that in New Horizons, people are noticing that some of the preset islands have ponds that sure look penis-shaped.

Unintentional or not, there are already sexy times in New Horizons!

Others are finding such bodies of water on other islands.

Went to a mystery island that had a penis lake.. that's it. At first I kept getting trash from penis lake... And then.. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/KmkqXBKwJW — missesmae ???? (@Mae) March 23, 2020

Penis lake, huh?

Pls appreciate the pun (and es I know the word also means celery). Also. Penis Pond. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/itYcSxY15E — LuffyAppreciation✊❌ Blue Sapphire ???? @ OC City (@phantomdieb) March 27, 2020

If you are given a penis waterfall that you don’t terraform yourself, you have only one choice: You must name it “Penis Falls.”

This is very important.

Other players are being more proactive and taking advantage of the customisation tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to sexy-up the game, whether through terraforming or making things saucy in other ways.

Hot!

Making a bikini top.

Hentai hat is lucky hat you CANNOT change my mind #ACNH pic.twitter.com/8bjOliGKDA — Brooke ゲーマー ???? (@brookeabillion1) March 23, 2020

A hentai hat.

Of course, people are drawing dicks!

And creating a room full of dicks.

Hentai art.

More accurate sexy character recreations.

Another bikini top sans bikini bottom.

now i have got my 6 packsto that i always wanted although my chest look like saggy boobs >_<" #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/klsKrCPEMa — ⚜️White Snake⚜️ (@WhiteSnake1415) March 28, 2020

Saggy boobs.

This was also inevitable.

Creating curvy clothes.

A custom-made porn mag.

A skimpy bikini.

Penis fashion.

Boob hats.

And more boobs.

Once again, this is further proof if you give people the tools, they’ll draw dicks and boobs and all sorts of stuff.