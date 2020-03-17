The Best Co-op Games For Chilling With Friends

Curry I Ate In Japan, Ranked

Get Doom Eternal And Animal Crossing: New Horizons For $49

Sony Will Hold A Livestream About The PS5 This Week

After letting Microsoft dominate headlines with a drip feed of info about the new Xbox, Sony are finally ready to speak up about the PS5.

The company announced that "tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time" - which is 4:00am AEDT - the company will have a livestream going into the "system architecture" for Sony's upcoming console.

Similar to the conference for the PS4 Pro, the livestream will be headed up by Mark Cerny, chief architect of the console. The tweet says "tomorrow" - and while it was technically posted late Tuesday night Australian time, in all likelihood the stream will be 4:00am Thursday AEDT.

It'll be fascinating to see how Sony has branched out with their hardware: the PS5 is built off tech provided by AMD, who also supplied 7nm custom Zen chips to Microsoft for the Xbox Series X. Both companies work with AMD to customise the hardware to specification, however, and one detail that didn't come up a lot with the Xbox reveals this week was ray-traced audio.

The stream will be broadcast through the PlayStation Blog website.

Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Release Date, Specs And Rumours

The next generation of consoles launches at the end of the year, but there are plenty of key questions to be answered before release. While exact details of Sony’s PlayStation 5 are yet to be confirmed outside of a snazzy logo, there is still a tonne of information out there. Here's what we know so far.

Read more

Here's What's Inside The Xbox Series X

Last month Microsoft posted a lengthy article talking about what the upcoming Xbox Series X console can do. Today the company details the hardware inside the box that’s getting it done, including a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU running at 3.8 GHz and its powerful RDNA 2 GPU.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au carmack id-software quake-2 tribute-thursday

The Quake 2 Campaign Was Seriously Underrated

The absence of a proper single-player campaign, if not a story, in Star Wars: Battlefront was making me nostalgic. After all, the Star Wars shooter games had great single-player levels -- and arguably decent stories, too. So I decided to return to something that was even more classic than the Star Wars games -- and had a single-player campaign that was just as much fun to run through.
breath-of-the-wild editors-picks legend-of-zelda zelda

The Worst Mission In The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

After dozens of wonderful hours playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, I finally came across a bad mission. It's bad enough to serve as a point of reference for just how good the rest of the game is. It sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise beautifully manicured hand.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles