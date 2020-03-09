Spawn Has A Lot Of Weapons In Mortal Kombat 11

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

NetherRealm Studios gave us our first real look at Mortal Kombat 11's sixth DLC character during last night’s tournament and one thing’s clear: everything Spawn does will hurt you.

The trailer shows Spawn shredding through Mortal Kombat mainstays with an arsenal of guns, swords, and axes. And of course his cape isn’t just there to look cool—it too will mess up your day. We haven’t had a new Spawn game in a long, long time, but his latest debut certainly looks more impressive than his ill-fated appearance in the Xbox version of Soulcalibur II.

Spawn joins the game on March 24, but those who already bought the game’s Kombat Pack will have access to him starting March 17. He rounds out the current roster of downloadable characters which also saw the Terminator, Sindel, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Joker added over the last April.

Thankfully actor Keith David is returning from the animated series to voice Spawn.