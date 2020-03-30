How Cory In The House DS Went From Bad, Forgotten Game To Hilarious Meme

This Week In Games: The Residents Of Raccoon City

Gamer Discovers Dead Bug In Monitor, Goes Through Hell To Get It Fixed

Star Citizen Has Now Raised Over $550 Million

star citizen fundraisingImage: Reddit (mr-hasgaha)

The Star Citizen juggernaut continues. Players have already poured $US275 million into the long-running space epic, and the studio raised another $US46 million from a group of investors two years ago. That same group of investors has just put another $US17.25 million ($28 million) into the project, bringing the total amount of investment just over $550 million ($US338.25 million).

It's a staggering total from a game that started with $3.4 million ($US2.1 million) on Kickstarter, although the actual transaction here doesn't result in any change of control for gamers hoping for a faster release. An official note on the Cloud Imperium Games' corporate page notes that the $US28 million investment was a pre-negotiated one-time share purchase that was arranged when ITG Investment, Snoot Entertainment and the Calder Family Office bought into Star Citizen back in 2018.

The share prices reflect a discounted option price for existing shareholders that was pre-negotiated at the time of the initial investment in 2018. There were no changes to the Board composition as a result of this transaction. Chris Roberts continues to maintain full control of the Board and Group.

It's worth noting that the Calder Family Office and Snoot Entertainment are the same family. The Calder Family Office is run by music billionaire Clive Calder, who co-founded the Zomba music group in the mid-'70s that would go on to acquire the contract for the Backstreet Boys for a measly $US35,000. Zomba would later pick up the contract for 'NSYNC, but in 2002 the company was acquired by BMG Entertainment (which, funnily enough, was being run by the now-CEO of Take Two Entertainment, Strauss Zelnick). Snoot Entertainment, meanwhile, is run by Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder, and produces, develops and finances various films, including Blindspotting, Blair Witch and Little Monsters.

As for Star Citizen itself, the Squadron 42 single-player campaign is still aiming for a beta by Q3 this year. The public roadmap isn't being updated anymore, although that's supposedly being replaced with something that works off the studio's "internal sprint-tracking process to visualise our progress". The persistent universe multiplayer game, in the meantime, is working towards alpha 3.9, with weather locomotion, further performance improvements, PvP bounties, a player status system and in-game prison missions all being implemented for the next release.

Comments

  • 0kensai0 @0kensai0

    It would be interesting to compare and analyse how this compares to other AAA studio titles.

    e.g. For GTA V and RDR 2, numbers in the order of ~ 500 M was being thrown around...

    0
    • Nuka Girl @pookie101

      Most of the AAA budget for a game is usually marketing

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

asus au bugs feature monitors

Gamer Discovers Dead Bug In Monitor, Goes Through Hell To Get It Fixed

Picture this. You're looking forward to your favourite release of the year, a new DOOM. And you've got a fancy $1000 monitor to play it on. There's just one small problem. One day, you wake up and discover a bug has somehow carked it in your screen. No problem: the monitor's well under warranty. So everything should be OK, right?
au what-are-you-playing-this-weekend

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It's probably more "what are you playing now, tomorrow, Sunday, and next week". Which is really just more time to spend with video games.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles