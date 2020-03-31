Here's The Cheapest Copies Of Final Fantasy 7 Remake In Australia

These Long, Slow Weeks

The 12 Best Games For The Xbox One

Star Wars: Jedi Academy Has Secret Crossplay, And PC Players Are Killing Switch Users

Star Wars: Jedi Academy, released back in 2003 on the PC and Xbox, has only just been ported to the Nintendo Switch. And, uh, somehow PC players have been able to connect to console multiplayer servers.

As PC Gamer report, PC players have been able to connect directly to the IP of the servers being used for the Switch version, and with it being the same game on both platforms, have been able to play directly against console opposition.

The results are...as you’d expect, given both their experience and mouse + keyboard controls.

I used to be in a Star Wars clan a looooooooong time ago, and while I mostly flew starfighters, the Jedi players were on some next-level shit. And that was then. Anyone who has stuck around and honed their skills over the last 20-odd years must be some kind of automated murder machine.

Understandably, Switch players are not happy, with many calling for the PC players to be blocked by stopping their means of connecting to the console servers.

Which...OK, but also, let these grizzled old veterans have their time in the sun.

Comments

  • blazenite104 @blazenite104

    well this is what happens when you straight port things. Just add a verification system for Switch.

    0
  • scarecrow88 @scarecrow88

    I have a brilliant idea - add Nintendos hilariously outdated Friend Code system to PC.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate feature microsoft the-bests xbox xbox-one

The 12 Best Games For The Xbox One

You’re heading to the store to get an Xbox One right now, and need to know which games to get. Or you’re at work or in school, daydreaming about what you want to play next. Or maybe you’re suiting up for a battle in the console war, cinching on your armour and trying to remember which games will best help you make the argument for Microsoft’s new console. We’re here to help.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've argued why you should watch The Clone Wars, but watching all 121 episodes, some out of order, is another thing entirely. So to get the best out of your Clone Wars experience, here's the list of essential episodes (plus one movie!) to watch in chronological order.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles