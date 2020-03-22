Stuck Inside All Weekend? Get Drunk

Boy, get me more booze. (Screenshot: @BfallforyouG, Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, cool lighting, dangerous monsters, a wolf, explosions, a poor robot getting sliced in half and Kratos hits day 5 of staying home, so he starts drinking.

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Photo: @InquistorAles, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @cathyamaerie, Twitter)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Screenshot: @Xenolith3D, Twitter)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider (Screenshot: @svid_vp, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @G_Assassin90, Twitter)

God Of War (PS4) (Screenshot: @BfallforyouG, Twitter)

Drink responsibly. Unless you are a demi-god badass. Then you can just get wasted all day.

