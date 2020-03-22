Stuck Inside All Weekend? Get Drunk

Boy, get me more booze. (Screenshot: @BfallforyouG, Twitter)
This week on Snapshots, cool lighting, dangerous monsters, a wolf, explosions, a poor robot getting sliced in half and Kratos hits day 5 of staying home, so he starts drinking.
A Plague Tale: Innocence (Photo: @InquistorAles, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @cathyamaerie, Twitter)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (Screenshot: @Xenolith3D, Twitter)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Screenshot: @XkardazX, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @DrCaligari72, Twitter)
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider (Screenshot: @svid_vp, Twitter)
Driveclub (Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @G_Assassin90, Twitter)
God Of War (PS4) (Screenshot: @BfallforyouG, Twitter)
Drink responsibly. Unless you are a demi-god badass. Then you can just get wasted all day.
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
