Sunday Comics: Is This Hacking?

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 19. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Originally published March 16. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 16. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 20. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.) 

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Orignally published Nov. 24, 2018. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 21. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 20. Read more of Penny Arcade.

