Sunday Comics: Totally Hidden

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Feb. 27. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Originally published Feb. 24. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Feb. 24. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Feb. 27. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published March 1. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Feb. 28. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Feb. 28. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Following claims from a crossbench senator that the Classification Board were "making decisions in isolation to criminal law", the Classification Board's director has responded, reminding the senator that the censor's duty is "not an assessment of the genre type" or whether anime "depicts 'real' people or animated characters".
There's nothing quite like a quarterly power bill to convince you to stay inside. And if you're staying inside, spending time with video games is a great idea.

