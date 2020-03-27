Surprise Nintendo Direct Goes Live

Nintendo quietly dropped a surprise mini Direct on us this morning, announcing several games and updates coming to the Switch in the next few months, including Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, the Bioshock Collection, and Burnout Paradise Remastered along with updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Ringfit Adventure and more.
The direct, which can be seen in its entirety at the bottom of this post, began with a caveat: release dates listed are subject to change in the face of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.
Following the message came the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. The remastered version of Shulk’s adventure features updated visuals and sound, a new user interface, and a new epilogue story called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. It’s slated for release on May 29.
Then came work that all the 2K Games are coming to the Switch. That includes BioShock: The Collection, the Borderlands Legendary Collection, and the XCOM 2 Collection. All three collections are dropping on May 29.
