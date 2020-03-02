Welcome to Talk Amongst Yourselves: the friendliest community on the web. Ask about a new PC. Talk about a movie you've seen recently. Chat about how your job's going, or something you've seen in the news. Whatever your flavour, you'll find a friend to chat about it here.
Talk Amongst Yourselves
Comments
Very sad to hear of the passing of Andrew Weatherall. There are very few people who can genuinely claim to have changed the course of music, and his work on Primal Scream's Screamadelica album absolutely puts him in that category.
Also, Beth Orton's Trailer Park album is a severely underrated gem and you should all go out and listen to both these records right now. (While you're at it, take a listen to Two Lone Swordsmen and Sabres of Paradise).
He will be missed.
Alex Walker has been the best editor of KotsAU since The 'Goose. But I'm tired Kots, I really am. I took no pleasure in watching the slow-death of this once fine(ish) news-blog - but now I am done, completely.
I'm bored of the routine. Opening an article, clicking pause on the auto-play. Reading barely a paragraph of a spicy hot-take. Scrolling past the ads at the end to read the comments, and then, having to readjust as more ads pop in.
Vale.
Do you really need a full tower? I got me a sweet Fractal Define R6 late last year. More a mid size, but I'm running 6 hard drives and an oversized CPU fan and it still feels as if I could squeeze a beach ball in there. Great case, really modular, great airflow, really easy to play with. I couldn't be happier.
+1 for Fractal's Define range. Got my latest rig in Dec 2018, with a Fractal Define Mini C-TG, and it's great. Currently fit with 2 SSDs with room for one more, one HDD with room for another; a 5700XT (the Sapphire Nitro+ - admittedly a somewhat tight fit at 306mm); a possibly larger than necessary CPU fan...
Great case - really nice and easy cable management, great airflow, easy to get in/out of, and very quiet considering what's in it.
Really disappointed to find out today Holden will essentially cease to exist as a company in Australia. It's never great to see such a great company go out like this.
It sucks. I was never a holden person myself but it's sad to it end
I was very much a Holden kid growing up (I even had a personally signed Peter Brock poster on my wall), so hearing this news made me really sad.
Sure, Holden haven't put out a decent car in like a decade, but it still hurts to see the brand die. Especially because it didn't have to be this way.
Anyway, fuck Joe Hockey.
I've pretty much had holden throughout my whole life.
My dad's first car was a 50's era holden before he then owning a Panelvan model.
I currently have a VN Commodore LS HSV that was one of the first generations of HSV Commodores and it was built-in Adelaide.
Thats what happens when you have a government that decides production is too expensive and decides to double down and all in on resources (which will eventually run out) instead,
Responsible Economic Management people! =P