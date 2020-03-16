Having trouble cooped up at home? Trying to find a solution for something in your job? Stuck for something to watch on the second screen? You can ask all those questions and more in Talk Amongst Yourselves, the unofficial forum for the Kotaku Australia community. Whatever takes your fancy, you'll find a friend here.
Ive lost a huge chunk of money on my trip to USA/Canada i was going to next month.
Alot of stuff is non refundable. Insurance doesnt cover anything related to Corona.
As someone who is on disability, it took me 8 years to save for this trip.
The fact that every concert is going to be cancelled for 5 or so months in THIS country as well as all sports being shuttered.
Its going to be a long, cold and lonely winter.
Urgh. Why is my university still on.
Before anyone mentions it I do also understand that some professionals with children need some services (especially in medicine) but I think uni could be treated differently to other schools or at least offer a choice. A busy tram, train and CBD later I'm wondering if I made the right decision.