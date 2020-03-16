The Art Of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the sequel to 2015's beautiful Ori and the Blind Forest, is now out. And as we love to do with all good-looking video games, that means it’s time to take a look at a ton of the gorgeous art that went into its development.
Below you’ll find a selection of works from Blind Forest’s production, from both internal artists at Moon Studios and third-party folks as well. It’s not everything from everyone who worked on the game, but it’s enough to give you a great cross-section at the art that went into it.
You’ll find each artist’s portfolio linked inside their names.
Leonid Koliagin
Vadim Shchepilov
Florian Herold
Mikhail Rakhmatullin
Iris Muddy
Leroy van Vliet
Lina Kit
Sarah Morris
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink