The Art Of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the sequel to 2015's beautiful Ori and the Blind Forest, is now out. And as we love to do with all good-looking video games, that means it’s time to take a look at a ton of the gorgeous art that went into its development.

Below you’ll find a selection of works from Blind Forest’s production, from both internal artists at Moon Studios and third-party folks as well. It’s not everything from everyone who worked on the game, but it’s enough to give you a great cross-section at the art that went into it.

You’ll find each artist’s portfolio linked inside their names.

Leonid Koliagin

Vadim Shchepilov

Florian Herold

Mikhail Rakhmatullin

Iris Muddy 

Leroy van Vliet

Lina Kit

Sarah Morris

 

