The Art Of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

ori will of the wisps artImage: Moon Studios

Ori and the Blind Forest stunned when it first released, with a whimsical art style that was memorable and unique. Upcoming sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps looks to be just as beautiful as the original game, with brand new concept art shared with Kotaku Australia revealing more of the game's rich aesthetic.

Below you'll find a selection of concept art from developer Moon Studios that illuminates the world of Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps Has The Best Promo: Real Bonsai Trees

Xbox is no stranger to weird marketing gimmicks - the Xbox Onesie most of all - but for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the company has actually come up with the best idea: bonsai trees.

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps' Controls Are Bloody Good

Ori and the Will of the Wisps won't release until next year. I was totally fine with that, until I saw just how fluid the sequel's movement could be.

Damn, Ori And The Blind Forest Is So Beautiful

Ori and the Blind Forest is a pretty good video game! But we're not here today to talk about the game. We're here today to look at the gorgeous art that went into making it.

ori concept artThis concept art depicts a Hornbug boss found in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)
ori concept artThis concept art depicts Kwolok, a helpful NPC known as the Lord of the Marsh. He dwells in Kwolok's Marsh, a key location in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)
ori concept artThis concept art depicts the Luma Pools, which connect to The Wellspring in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)
ori concept artThis concept art depicts a mysterious creature known as a Mora. (Image: Moon Studios)
ori concept artThis concept art depicts Opher, a monkey-like vendor that teaches Ori new moves in Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)
This concept art depicts a frozen moment from the prologue of Ori and the Will of the Wisps. (Image: Moon Studios)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps releases on March 11 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

