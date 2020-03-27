The Best Cosplay From AnimeFest Sydney

We might not have another convention for a long, long while, so let's appreciate some of the best cosplay Australia had to offer before the world went south.
These shots were taken by local photographer Jim Barker from Twelve Points Photography, who captured the best of the Persona 5: Royal cosplay competition.
Our Favourite Cosplay From PAX Australia 2019
PAX Australia is the biggest gaming convention on the local calendar, but it's also one of the biggest cosplay events in the country too.
The competition was won by BelphegorsThrone playing as Cendrillion, featuring a shiny chest made from recycled CDs. Runner up went to PenguinBritt with their take on Noir.
Unfortunately there wasn't a full list of cosplayers at the event, so if you know the cosplayers below, or you were one of the ones featured, get in touch or post in the comments below and I'll update the credits accordingly.
Our Favourite Cosplay From Japan Expo Thailand 2020
While cosplay cons are definitely not taking place anytime soon, Jan 31-Feb 2 saw Japan Expo Thailand take place, one of the biggest shows in all of Asia with over 500,000 fans coming through the gates over the weekend.
