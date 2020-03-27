The Best Cosplay From AnimeFest Sydney

We might not have another convention for a long, long while, so let's appreciate some of the best cosplay Australia had to offer before the world went south.

These shots were taken by local photographer Jim Barker from Twelve Points Photography, who captured the best of the Persona 5: Royal cosplay competition.

Our Favourite Cosplay From PAX Australia 2019 PAX Australia is the biggest gaming convention on the local calendar, but it's also one of the biggest cosplay events in the country too. Read more

The competition was won by BelphegorsThrone playing as Cendrillion, featuring a shiny chest made from recycled CDs. Runner up went to PenguinBritt with their take on Noir.

Unfortunately there wasn't a full list of cosplayers at the event, so if you know the cosplayers below, or you were one of the ones featured, get in touch or post in the comments below and I'll update the credits accordingly.