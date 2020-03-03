The Gamecube Still Holds Up 2 Decades Later

Animal Crossing isn't out yet, so the most reasonable thing to do is replay every Animal Crossing beforehand, including the original Gamecube release. But that means firing up the old Gamecube and ... well, that's a bit of a rabbit hole to go down.

One of the better gaming YouTube channels around right now, Girlfriend Reviews, tried going down this path. The Gamecube Animal Crossing title was the only one she hadn't played, so her partner fired up a Gamecube so she could play it...

... only he ended up spending weeks going on a massive nostalgia bent with all the classics on the Gamecube. And there are a ton of them. The Gamecube still has the best couch co-op and local multiplayer games, like Mario Kart: Double Dash, bangers like F-Zero GX, Gauntlet, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and tons of great sports games that seriously need to get a Switch port - Mario Superstar Baseball or Mario Sports Superstars would be so good today.

Come to think of that, why hasn't there been another Paper Mario already? If Yoshi's Crafted World made sense, surely Paper Mario deserves a fresh coat of paint.

On the flip side, I don't miss getting bodied by my brother in Soul Calibur. Fuck that noise.