All The New Anime On Netflix In April

How Breath Of The Wild Helped Me Love Food Again

Panzer Corps 2: The Kotaku Review

The Messenger Developers Raise Over $150,000 To Make Classic JRPG

Screenshot: Sabotoge

The makers of the spectacular retro action platformer The Messenger have announced their next game: a gorgeous-looking turn-based role-playing game called Sea of Stars.

Sabotage revealed the upcoming game on Kickstarter yesterday, where it’s already broken its $US90,000 ($155,905) funding goal. While not planned to release on consoles and PC until sometime in 2022, what the studio showed off in its announcement trailer already has me wanting to go back and revisit some of the classic 16-bit and 32-bit JRPGs like Chrono Trigger and Suikoden.

The developers promise some interesting battle mechanics, including spell-breaks whereby enemy attacks can be cancelled if enough damage is done and “Eclipse orbs” that are earned throughout a fight and can be spent to massively boost the power of certain attacks and abilities.

Otherwise there are a number of familiar JRPG bullet points like the promise of no random encounters, timed-attack and blocking bonuses similar to the Paper Mario games, and an overworld map to explore and sail around in.

Gif: Sabotoge

Despite being from a completely different genre, Sea of Stars is supposed to be a prequel to 2018’s The Messenger. Sabotage plans to build the sense of a shared universe with some characters making cameos. Not a lot of games get retro homages right, but The Messenger did an excellent job of remixing some of the best bits of Ninja Guiden and Metroid.

It’s unclear how much of this will pan out for the final release, as Kickstarter projects are notoriously unpredictable. But if Sea of Stars is anything like Sabatoge’s last game, it could be something quite special. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate editors-picks feature nintendo-switch switch the-bests

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.
au doom feature

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person. This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles