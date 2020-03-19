The Perfect Animal Crossing Isabelle Action Figure Returns

Photo: Good Smile Company

Oh. My. Dog. I’d forgotten how wonderful Nendoroid Isabelle is. Originally released alongside Animal Crossing: New Leaf for the 3DS, Good Smile Company’s Isabelle action figure is making a comeback just in time for New Horizons.

Well, her preorder is just in time for New Horizons. Nendoroid Shizue, to use her fancy Japanese name, is now available for prepurchase on the Good Smile Company website, with an expected re-release date of September. That gives mayors several months to get their new island home together before Isabelle shows up to see if they need anything.

Photo: Good Smile Company

Isn’t she wonderful? Nendoroid Isabelle comes with three different faces and several accessories to help make her the perfect assistant. There’s the questioning face. There’s resting puppers face.

Photo: Good Smile Company

And of course, that big, beaming smile with its musical accompaniment.

If you’d rather not wait, eBay is full of Nendoroid Isabelles from the original run starting at around twice the $US50 ($86) asking price. Apparently they’ve not gotten the memo yet. I’m sure Shizue will fill them in.

