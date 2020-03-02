The Week In Games: I Choose You, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon!

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX releases this week for Switch. A remake of the beloved 2005 Rescue Team games, this new Pokemon game is the biggest release in a rather quiet week.
I love the art style for this remake. It looks so nice. Some of the artwork created for this game could easily be framed. I’m not sure I’ll get around to playing this game, but I will for sure love looking at it.
Beyond Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, March 2
The Story Goes On | Switch
AvoCuddle | Switch
Madhouse | PC
Chess Sudoku | PC, Mac
Rest House 2 - The Wizard | PC
Savage Vessels | PC
ISOLAND3: Dust Of The Universe | PC, Mac
Tuesday, March 3
Curse of The Dead Gods | PC
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Diesel Attack | PC
Of Evil And Darkness | PC
Amoeba Battle: Microscopic RTS Action | PC, Mac
Puddle Knights | PC
Wednesday, March 4
Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly | Xbox One, Switch, PC
Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet | PS4, PS Vita
Lost Horizon | Switch
I am Ball | Switch
Weakless | PC
Battle For Iwo Jima | PC
Bombing Quest | PC
Thursday, March 5
Murder By Numbers | Switch
iib & obb | Switch
Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4
Dude, Stop | Switch
Unlock The King | Switch
Wunderling | Switch
Kairobotica | Switch
Spacky’s Nightshift | PC
Operation Citadel | PC, Mac
NagiQ | PC
The Longing | PC, Mac
Tiny Bunny | PC, Mac
Factory Rally Madness | PC
Broomstick League | PC
Champions Of Thora | PC
Friday, March 6
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX | Switch
Murder By Numbers | PC
60 Seconds! | PS4, Xbox One
Pathalogic 2 | PS4
Afterparty | Switch
Save Koch | Switch
Swordbreaker The Game | Switch
Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut | PS4, Switch
Smart City Plan | PC
Yes, Your Grace | PC
Bunny Quest | PC
Mythic Escape - Diary Of A Prisoner | PC, Mac
Polygon | PC
Saturday, March 7
OneJump | PC
Sunday, March 8
JekoosWare | PC
