The Week In Games: I Choose You, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon!

Illustration: The Pokemon Company/Nintendo

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX releases this week for Switch. A remake of the beloved 2005 Rescue Team games, this new Pokemon game is the biggest release in a rather quiet week.

I love the art style for this remake. It looks so nice. Some of the artwork created for this game could easily be framed. I’m not sure I’ll get around to playing this game, but I will for sure love looking at it.

Beyond Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, March 2

The Story Goes On | Switch

AvoCuddle | Switch

Madhouse | PC

Chess Sudoku | PC, Mac

Rest House 2 - The Wizard | PC

Savage Vessels | PC

ISOLAND3: Dust Of The Universe | PC, Mac

Tuesday, March 3

Curse of The Dead Gods | PC

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Diesel Attack | PC

Of Evil And Darkness | PC

Amoeba Battle: Microscopic RTS Action | PC, Mac

Puddle Knights | PC

Wednesday, March 4

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet | PS4, PS Vita

Lost Horizon | Switch

I am Ball | Switch

Weakless | PC

Battle For Iwo Jima | PC

Bombing Quest | PC

Thursday, March 5

Murder By Numbers | Switch

iib & obb | Switch

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4

Dude, Stop | Switch

Unlock The King | Switch

Wunderling | Switch

Kairobotica | Switch

Spacky’s Nightshift | PC

Operation Citadel | PC, Mac

NagiQ | PC

The Longing | PC, Mac

Tiny Bunny | PC, Mac

Factory Rally Madness | PC

Broomstick League | PC

Champions Of Thora | PC

Friday, March 6

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX | Switch

Murder By Numbers | PC

60 Seconds! | PS4, Xbox One

Pathalogic 2 | PS4

Afterparty | Switch

Save Koch | Switch

Swordbreaker The Game | Switch

Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut | PS4, Switch

Smart City Plan | PC

Yes, Your Grace | PC

Bunny Quest | PC

Mythic Escape - Diary Of A Prisoner | PC, Mac

Polygon | PC

Saturday, March 7

OneJump | PC

Sunday, March 8