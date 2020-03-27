In Defence of Persona 5’s Ryuji

The Best Free Content On The WWE Network

How To Beat Every Boss In DOOM Eternal

There's A New Missile Command Game Out Today

Image: Atari

Remember Missile Command, Atari’s 1980 missile-versus-missile game? There’s a new one out today for iOS and Android. Missile Command: Recharged gives the arcade classic a stylish neon makeover.

What makes the original Missile Command so compelling is simple, immediately satisfying gameplay. Aim, fire, boom. There’s not much to it, but it’s powerful. Missile Command: Recharged from Atari and Nickervision Studios has that same gratifying loop. It also has power-ups, upgrades, and a gimmicky augmented reality feature, plus gorgeous neon visuals and some nice electronic music.

Gif: Atari

It’s the spirit of Missile Command with modern trappings. I was sceptical about Atari dragging out the iconic original for another go, but it’s turned out really nice. Missile Command: Recharged is free-to-play with a one-time purchase to remove ads, so give it a go, see what you think.

More Missile Command

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

dd dungeons-dragons tabletop

How To Choose Your D&D Character Class

"What Dungeons and Dragons class should I play?" is the kind of question you could answer with a cursory quiz, but that would be a mistake. You owe it to yourself - and to your D&D dungeon master - to think holistically about character class, maybe the most important choice you'll make in a D&D game.
affiliate amazon au books fantasy kindle scifi

12 Sci-Fi And Fantasy Books You Should Get For A Kindle

Sure, you can read a world of books on Android or iPhone. But not everyone wants to risk accidentally dropping all their 2-factor authentication prompts into a tub of water, and sometimes it's just nice to pick up something that won't get bombarded with notifications for email and social media. Kindles are great for that. So if you're picking one up - or gifting one to a friend or family member - you'll need something to read. Here's 12 sci-fi and fantasy books to start with.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles