This Is An Excellent Gaming...Bed

Gaming chairs? Been there, done that. I’ve seen the future, and it’s gaming beds.

Japan’s Bauhutte specialises in gaming-centric furniture. If you coordinate correctly, I guess you too can have a bedroom set-up like this.

This is a combination of several Bauhutte products, like its bed desk, its bed side-board, side table and more. The whole thing looks rather comfy, no?

With a set-up like this, you might find it hard to go back to gaming chairs, let alone go outside. These days, though, staying inside might be a very good idea.