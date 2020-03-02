Riot's Next Game Is Valorant, A First-Person Shooter

Five Things I Loved About The Final Fantasy 7 Remake, And One I Didn't

3 Hours With Final Fantasy VII Remake: Thrilling, But Jarring

This Is An Excellent Gaming...Bed

Photo: Bauhutte

Gaming chairs? Been there, done that. I’ve seen the future, and it’s gaming beds.

Japan’s Bauhutte specialises in gaming-centric furniture. If you coordinate correctly, I guess you too can have a bedroom set-up like this.

Photo: Bauhutte

This is a combination of several Bauhutte products, like its bed desk, its bed side-board, side table and more. The whole thing looks rather comfy, no?

Photo: Bauhutte
Photo: Bauhutte

With a set-up like this, you might find it hard to go back to gaming chairs, let alone go outside. These days, though, staying inside might be a very good idea.

Comments

  • Lapetus @lapetus2000

    But there's no room for his girlfriend/wife. Oh, wait, nevermind.

    0
    • lawlorz @lawlorz

      And eating food, especially messy snack food, in bed? yeah no thanks.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

90s au feature humongous-entertainment nostalgia zoombinis

All The PC Games You've Forgotten From Your Childhood

The late 90s and early 2000s were a great time for PC games. With widespread adoption and the new affordability of home computers, games were able to reach mainstream audiences for the first time. It led to an 'edutainment' renaissance, and saw games entering school classrooms for the first time. From Bugdom to The Magic School Bus, we're taking a look back at all the games that shaped our childhoods.
au australia bakery-hill feature japan johnnie-walker lark suntory whisky

5 Whiskies To Get Started With

When I started taking an interest in whisky, I walked into my local Dan Murphys and stared at a wall of bottles for a good thirty minutes, looking for that one new bottle that was for me just right ... before going home (again) with a carton of beer. Without someone to guide you in the journey, buying that first bottle of whisky and discovering what you like can be an expensive process.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles