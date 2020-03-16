This Week In Games: DOOM's Animal Crossing

Since we're all stuck at home, we might as well pay off our debt to Tom Nook, right?

It's Animal Crossing week. Or, if you prefer things with more of an infernal tinge, DOOM Eternal week. If you're gearing up for Half-Life: Alyx next week, there's the new Cosmos headset with a VR wireless adapter, provided you don't mind spending a couple of grand (the wireless adapter is not cheap either).

And there's tons of other good games. Remnant gets a physical console release this week, Apple Arcade has been updated with a string of fresh games including Ittle Dew 2 and even a re-release of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego (what).

Here's the scoreboard this week:

DOOM Eternal | PC, PS4, Xbox

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch

R.B.I. Baseball 20 | Xbox

Explosive Jake | Xbox, Switch

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 | Xbox

Remnant: From The Ashes | PS4

Overpass | Switch

HTC Vive: Cosmos Elite + HTC Vive Wireless Adapter | VR

Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? | PC

Democratic Socialism Simulator | PC, Mac

Doom 64 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Langrisser I and II | PS4, Switch

Super Bit Blaster XL | Switch

Knight Swap | Switch

Dezatopia | Switch

The Secret Order: Shadow Breach | Switch

SeaBed | Switch

Panzer Corps 2 | PC

Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials | Switch

Factotum 90 | Switch

Mist Hunter | Switch

Ittle Dew 2 | Switch

Silent World | Switch

Agent Intercept | Apple Arcade

Charrua Soccer | Apple Arcade

Down in Bermuda | Apple Arcade

Hexaflip | Apple Arcade

Red Reign | Apple Arcade

Super Impossible Road | Apple Arcade

The Mosaic | Apple Arcade

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink | Apple Arcade

Some good games like La-Mulana 1 & 2 are releasing overseas, but they're not on the Aussie eShop. Anyway, onto the trailers, starting with everyone's favourite furry harbinger of capitalism.

So, how many games are you picking up this week - or, rather, which one are you diving into first?