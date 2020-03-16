This Week In Games: DOOM's Animal Crossing

Since we're all stuck at home, we might as well pay off our debt to Tom Nook, right?
It's Animal Crossing week. Or, if you prefer things with more of an infernal tinge, DOOM Eternal week. If you're gearing up for Half-Life: Alyx next week, there's the new Cosmos headset with a VR wireless adapter, provided you don't mind spending a couple of grand (the wireless adapter is not cheap either).
And there's tons of other good games. Remnant gets a physical console release this week, Apple Arcade has been updated with a string of fresh games including Ittle Dew 2 and even a re-release of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego (what).
Here's the scoreboard this week:
- DOOM Eternal | PC, PS4, Xbox
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 | Xbox
- Explosive Jake | Xbox, Switch
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 | Xbox
- Remnant: From The Ashes | PS4
- Overpass | Switch
- HTC Vive: Cosmos Elite + HTC Vive Wireless Adapter | VR
- Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? | PC
- Democratic Socialism Simulator | PC, Mac
- Doom 64 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
- Langrisser I and II | PS4, Switch
- Super Bit Blaster XL | Switch
- Knight Swap | Switch
- Dezatopia | Switch
- The Secret Order: Shadow Breach | Switch
- SeaBed | Switch
- Panzer Corps 2 | PC
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials | Switch
- Factotum 90 | Switch
- Mist Hunter | Switch
- Ittle Dew 2 | Switch
- Silent World | Switch
- Agent Intercept | Apple Arcade
- Charrua Soccer | Apple Arcade
- Down in Bermuda | Apple Arcade
- Hexaflip | Apple Arcade
- Red Reign | Apple Arcade
- Super Impossible Road | Apple Arcade
- The Mosaic | Apple Arcade
- Ultimate Rivals: The Rink | Apple Arcade
Some good games like La-Mulana 1 & 2 are releasing overseas, but they're not on the Aussie eShop. Anyway, onto the trailers, starting with everyone's favourite furry harbinger of capitalism.
So, how many games are you picking up this week - or, rather, which one are you diving into first?
La-Mulana isn't on the eshop, but it does have a physical edition at EB!
But yeah, this week is all about Animal Crossing, which is going to be fucking amazing.
And more Nioh 2. Which is fucking amazing.
Crowded week, too busy to check out Ittle Dew 2, was pleasantly surprised at that. Also, Warframe's new systems overhaul is pretty frickin' great, so there's more to re-explore and enjoy there.