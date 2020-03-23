This Week In Games: Half-Life Returns

Half-Life 3 might not exist yet, but Half-Life: Alyx is probably the closest thing we'll get for a long time. But if VR doesn't take your fancy, there's a massive amount of games dropping this week.

Ninja Theory's multiplayer brawler hits Xbox Game Pass, Steam and the Windows Store later this week, if you're after some multiplayer mayhem. Control gets fresh story content with The Foundation, and Two-Point Hospital's eco-city themed DLC lands as well. Cities: Skylines is getting a string of DLC as well.

And that's seriously just the beginning. The superb Charterstone board game is getting a digital release this week. If you're hankering for some survival, there's the new nomadic MMO Last Oasis.

Moons of Madness hits the Xbox this week, as does Wartile. Saints Row 4 is landing on the Switch, there's more roguelike action in Gordian Quest and RPG fans will want to have a peek at the page for Vagrus: The Riven Realms.

And I haven't even mentioned One Piece, The Room VR, ManaTech or the DCS DLC. It's seriously a packed week. Let's take a look.

Half-Life: Alyx | PCVR

Control: The Foundation | PC, PS4, Xbox

Bleeding Edge | PC, Xbox

Last Oasis | PC

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Gigantosaurus The Game | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

La-Mulana 1 & 2 | Switch

Gordian Quest | PC

Charterstone: Digital Edition | PC

Littlewing | PC

Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Northern Tale 5: Revival | PC

DCS: Supercarrier | PC

Moons of Madness | Xbox

Unbound: Worlds Apart Prologue | PC

The Room VR | PCVR

Iron Danger | PC

Vagrus: The Riven Realms | PC

Cities: Skylines: Sunset Harbor | PC

Cities: Skylines: Coast to Coast Radio | PC

Cities: Skylines: Modern Japan | PC

ManaTech | PC

WarPlan | PC

The Long Sky VR | PCVR

Wartile | Xbox

Mekorama | Xbox, Switch

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition | Xbox, Switch

Wheel of Fortune | Switch

Jeopardy! | Switch

Vampire: The Masquerade Coteries of New York | Switch

RBI 20 Baseball | Switch

Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition | Switch

Children of Zodiarcs | Switch

Saints Row 4 | Switch

One Step From Eden | Switch

Right, onto the videos. There's a lot to get through.

Absolutely no shortage of things to knock out there. Half-Life is gonna be fascinating one way or another, but it'll be great to dive right back into Control as well. It'll be interesting to see how Bleeding Edge goes with the Xbox Game Pass support - it's a premium game, but you'll get it for free if you're already on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. I wonder if that'll be enough.

Either way, big week. What will you be playing?