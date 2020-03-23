This Week In Games: Half-Life Returns

Half-Life 3 might not exist yet, but Half-Life: Alyx is probably the closest thing we'll get for a long time. But if VR doesn't take your fancy, there's a massive amount of games dropping this week.
Ninja Theory's multiplayer brawler hits Xbox Game Pass, Steam and the Windows Store later this week, if you're after some multiplayer mayhem. Control gets fresh story content with The Foundation, and Two-Point Hospital's eco-city themed DLC lands as well. Cities: Skylines is getting a string of DLC as well.
And that's seriously just the beginning. The superb Charterstone board game is getting a digital release this week. If you're hankering for some survival, there's the new nomadic MMO Last Oasis.
Moons of Madness hits the Xbox this week, as does Wartile. Saints Row 4 is landing on the Switch, there's more roguelike action in Gordian Quest and RPG fans will want to have a peek at the page for Vagrus: The Riven Realms.
And I haven't even mentioned One Piece, The Room VR, ManaTech or the DCS DLC. It's seriously a packed week. Let's take a look.
- Half-Life: Alyx | PCVR
- Control: The Foundation | PC, PS4, Xbox
- Bleeding Edge | PC, Xbox
- Last Oasis | PC
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
- Gigantosaurus The Game | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
- La-Mulana 1 & 2 | Switch
- Gordian Quest | PC
- Charterstone: Digital Edition | PC
- Littlewing | PC
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
- Northern Tale 5: Revival | PC
- DCS: Supercarrier | PC
- Moons of Madness | Xbox
- Unbound: Worlds Apart Prologue | PC
- The Room VR | PCVR
- Iron Danger | PC
- Vagrus: The Riven Realms | PC
- Cities: Skylines: Sunset Harbor | PC
- Cities: Skylines: Coast to Coast Radio | PC
- Cities: Skylines: Modern Japan | PC
- ManaTech | PC
- WarPlan | PC
- The Long Sky VR | PCVR
- Wartile | Xbox
- Mekorama | Xbox, Switch
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition | Xbox, Switch
- Wheel of Fortune | Switch
- Jeopardy! | Switch
- Vampire: The Masquerade Coteries of New York | Switch
- RBI 20 Baseball | Switch
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Children of Zodiarcs | Switch
- Saints Row 4 | Switch
- One Step From Eden | Switch
Right, onto the videos. There's a lot to get through.
Absolutely no shortage of things to knock out there. Half-Life is gonna be fascinating one way or another, but it'll be great to dive right back into Control as well. It'll be interesting to see how Bleeding Edge goes with the Xbox Game Pass support - it's a premium game, but you'll get it for free if you're already on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. I wonder if that'll be enough.
Either way, big week. What will you be playing?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink